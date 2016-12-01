Watch: Luke Bryan Slaps Rude Fan at a Concert for Charlie Daniels

Luke Bryan has no chill when it comes to people acting up at his concert.

After an audience member appeared to be heckling him, crowd-filmed video seems to catch Bryan slapping a man in the face and neck.

The country star’s team released a statement about the incident on Wednesday evening at the Charlie Daniels’ all-star Volunteer Jam concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

“A man in [the] front row was making crude hand gestures toward Luke during his performance. It was insulting not only to him, but more importantly to the men, women and families sitting around him who were there to support and celebrate Charlie Daniels and the efforts of raising money for the military veterans – some of who were in the audience. The concert security personnel saw the man’s disruptive actions of the event and he was escorted out.”

According to the Rolling Stone, two men were flipping him off and holding a sign saying, “We can see your camel toe,” as they made hand gestures about Bryan’s tight pants. After the encounter security got involved and the star continued his performance.

Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, and many more were out celebrating the event. A portion of the proceeds will go to Daniels’ Journey Home Project.

Originally posted on Womaista.com.