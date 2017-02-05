Watch Lady Gaga Go Full Sexy Super Bowl During Pre-Game

You can never quite expect what Lady Gaga will do at any given moment, so when it was announced that she would be performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LI, no one knew what to expect. Given the heated political climate in which we currently live, many are expecting the singer to turn her performance into a political statement, but a recent tease reminds us to never try to predict what Gaga will do.

Not a political statement, not a bizarre outfit, but rather a good old fashioned video of herself dancing around in underwear while wearing a football jersey, which is a tried and true method of getting viewers to tune into something. It’s safe to assume that this only represents a portion of what viewers can expect of the performance, but even a few moments of sexy dancing should be enough to ensure the NFL that she won’t go too off the rails.

However, it’s entirely possible that she posted this video for the very reason of implying this will be a traditional halftime show and not something more outlandish, which be more in line with her typical performances.

Do you think the performer has turned a new leaf and will leave the strange theatricality behind for the NFL or will she pull off something astonishingly bizarre? Let us know in the comments!

