Watch: ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Explains Why Her Kids Don’t Have Cell Phones

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip have stayed true to their roots regardless of how popular their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, has become.

Joanna and her family live on 40-acres in Texas, which of course includes a huge farm with many animals, ET reports. The couple believes it is so important that their four children (Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie) experience the world outside and are not glued to an electronic device.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I tell the kids that you are probably not going to get a cell phone,” Joanna told ET. “We want to teach our kids that life happens outside of these devices. It’s just a simple thing to go outside and connect with nature, play with your friends and get dirty.”

The family doesn’t even own a TV in their home because Joanna believes life is about “the simple things.”

The couple’s HGTV show is the network’s No. 1 home improvement show. They are now entering their fourth season.

Fixer Upper airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

This story first appeared at Womanista.