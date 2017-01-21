Watch: Barron Trump Plays ‘Peek-A-Boo’ With Nephew Theodore During Inauguration

While Donald Trump was signing official President documents, his son Barron was making sure his nephew stayed occupied during the formal nominations his father selected for his cabinet. The family and cabinet gathered around as the 45

The family and cabinet gathered around as the 45th President took care of business. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Barron was having an awesome time behind the desk playing with 9-month-old Theodore. This isn’t the first time the youngest Trump has made headlines. Previously, he was noted for not being able to stay awake after his father made history winning his campaign back in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, Melania Trump threatened a Youtube star with a lawsuit after implying that Barron might be autistic. Melania’s team of lawyers called the video “harassment and bullying” and the video as since been deleted.

“As someone who was diagnosed at age 5 and has gone through bullying myself … I made this because I truly believed Barron was on the spectrum, and I wanted people to stop bullying him over his ‘weird’ behavior,” the Youtuber, James Hunter, said. Barron and Melania will continue to live in New York City until Barron is done with school.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com