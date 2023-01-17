Walmart Just Reduced the Price of This 4.9-Star Chris Hemsworth Home Fitness Starter Kit

Walmart has a great offer on workout gear from Chris Hemsworth’s fitness program, Centr. The Centr Fitness Essentials kit comes with everything you need to get a fitness routine started: a three-month subscription to the Centr app, resistance bands, fabric loop bands, an exercise mat, a protein shaker, D-handles, ankle straps, carabiners, anchors and a travel bag.

Right now, you can get all of that for $62. Normally, the kit goes for $150, so it’s a really good deal.

Top products in this article

Centr Fitness Essentials kit, $62 (down from $150)

Centr Fitness Essentials kit

The Centr fitness essentials kit features five resistance bands in five different resistance levels, fabric loop bands for lower-body exercises like squats, a thick, non-slip exercise mat made of foam, a protein shaker bottle, two soft-strap D-handles, two ankle straps, ten snap-link carabiners, a door anchor and a loop anchor so that you can attach equipment to furniture already in your home, and a travel bag that can carry it all.

We love that this fitness kit doesn’t take up valuable space in your home — it all packs away neatly when not in use.

If you’re not sure how to use these fitness tools, don’t worry — the Centr app can help you get there. This kit includes a three-month subscription to the digital wellness app (a $60 value), with access to more than 2,000 workouts, healthy recipes, expert advice from nutritionists, and tools for mindfulness and meditation.

More Walmart home gym deals

If you want more from your home gym, no problem. Walmart has lots of great deals for your at-home workout so that you can build the perfect gym at home without spending a lot of money.

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. It’s swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

Skip the local Apple store: You’ll get the best deal on the Apple Watch 8 at Walmart, where it starts at $389.

Apple Watch 8, $389 and up

Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 3 tracks your activity no matter where you go or what your home workout looks like. It also tracks your sleep, your blood oxygen levels, your heart rate, skin temperature and more. It does require the Fitbit app, which is free, via a smart phone like Android or iPhone.

Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness tracker watch, $80 (down from $100)

Perfect Fitness rotating pushup handles

Pushups can be difficult. Pushup handles from Perfect Fitness will assist you in doing as many pushups as you can (even if it’s just one) with reduced strain on your joints and increased engagement of your arm muscles. Rubber grips and a nonslip base help reduce the chance of injury.

Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup rotating pushup handles, $22

Perfect Fitness weight vest

Adding extra weight to your workouts can really maximize your home exercise routine. Wearing a weighted vest is one of the easiest ways to do it. This breathable, 40-pound vest from Perfect Fitness can be worn during plyometrics, cardio, or functional fitness exercises.

Perfect Fitness 40-pound weight vest, $110

Cap 20-pound dumbbell

The handle of this dumbbell is easy to grip, and the protective coating on the heads will prevent damage to your floor. The hexagon shape means that it won’t roll away when you set it down. Every home gym should have a set of dumbbells, so grab one (or two) of these from Walmart.

Cap 20-pound barbell-coated rubber hex dumbbell, $29 (down from $33)

Athletic Works flat weight bench

If you’re buying a dumbbell, you might as well get a flat weight bench to go along with it. This one doesn’t take up much space and can help you get the most out of your home workout routine. It’s scratch- and rust-resistant, sturdy, compact, with a max weight limit of 300 pounds.

Athletic Works flat weight bench, $48 (down from $79)

Weider cast iron kettlebell

If you don’t like dumbbells, many people swear by kettlebells for their home fitness routines. Working out with a kettlebell can improve coordination and mobility. Made of a strong cast iron but finished with hammertone for a sleeker appearance.

Weider cast iron 15-pound kettlebell, $20