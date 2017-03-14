Victoria’s Secret Model Blows Away The Booty Pic Competition With New Pic

Victoria Secret Mode, Josephine Skriver, is turning heads in a new jaw-dropping Instagram photo.
In the pic, we see Skriver in a white one piece, sexy lacey swimsuit. She is facing away from the camera with her hands in her long dirty-blonde hair and showing the camera her ample curves. The pic is captioned:
“@josephineskriver turning heads in the new Cutout High-neck Teddy. #regram.”
The model is no stranger to sharing extremely hot pictures on Instagram. Just yesterday the model took to her personal IG posted a pic of herself soaking wet, emerging from a pool in a cropped white t-shirt and bikini bottom.
Skriver made her modeling debut in 2011, and has walked in over 300 fashion shows. The brown-haired beauty has been featured in magazines such as Vanity Fair, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and many more.
