‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Michael Shay Is Missing

Michael Shay of Vanderpump Rules has gone missing.

According to Cosmopolitan, Mike’s wife, Scheana Marie, Mike did no return home on Wednesday night. He also allegedly stole money that belonged to Scheana. His wife and fellow cast member said that Mike allegedly cleared out the couple’s mutual bank account.

Mike has a history of drug addiction but has been sober since January. Scheana is concerned that Mike has fallen back into old habits concerning prescription drug use. Since Mike left, Scheana has cut off all of his bank accounts.

Hopefully, everything is just a misunderstanding between Mike and Scheana. Hopefully, Mike will return home safe and sound before we know it.

