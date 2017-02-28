Photos Of Val Kilmer Have Surfaced Months After He Denied Illness

All new photos of Val Kilmer have surfaced only two weeks after the Top Gun star denied rumors that he is in poor health.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted out in Santa Monica on Monday. He was looking fashionable in a velvet black button-up coat and a pair of leather boots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Val Kilmer here.

The photos were released on the Internet only a couple weeks after Radar Online posted a video of Val Kilmer speaking at a movie screening.

In the clip, the actor’s voice was significantly more raspy than it used to be and it was often difficult to understand what he was saying. Some of the reports that were published by Radar Online and National Inquirer regarding the footage claimed that he was sick and possibly dying.

After the story hit the mainstream saying that he was sick, Val Kilmer took to Facebook to attempt to reassure his fans that he is not actually in “ill health,” and he is doing just fine.

Kilmer posted a photo that showed him at a radio show.

“Does this look ill? This is like 7 in the morning with no make up or movie trick photoshop friends! Take that National Inquirer,” he captioned the post.

This past Valentine’s Day, Kilmer spoke out in another post on his Facebook page about his health.

“That is perfectly normal for any entertainer who uses their mouth all day long,” he wrote. “It’s like saying [tennis player Rodger] Federer is ‘ill’ because he has tennis elbow. He’s not ill. He just has to rehab his elbow. All this negative story line does is sell more tickets to my show and upset my mother.”

Back in October, Kilmer previously denied claims that he is in poor health after his friend Michael Douglas dished that Val had “throat cancer.”

In November, Kilmer responded on Facebook by writing: “I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed. The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat. I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily.”

What was your reaction after seeing these new Val Kilmer photos?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]