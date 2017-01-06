Val Chmerkovskiy Calls out Trolls After Amber Rose Shares Kissing Photo

Val Chmerkovskiy is not here for the negativity.

The Dancing With the Stars pro isn’t cool with all the internet trolls hating on his relationship with former contestant Amber Rose, Entertainment Tonight reports.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

On January 4, Rose instagrammed a photo of the two kissing, calling Chmerkovskiy her “love,” as he revealed a picture of him kissing her hand.

🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Just hours later, Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter to address the negative comments the photos were receiving. The tweets have since been deleted, however.

“Not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are,” the pro wrote. “The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy.”

“I’m speechless. TBH,” he continued. “Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understanding.”

After saying his piece, the dancer took a more positive approach to the backlash.

life’s beautiful 🔑 stay focused. keep winning — Valentin (@iamValC) January 5, 2017

“Life’s beautiful. Stay focused. Keep winning,” he tweeted. “It matters 0 % what people who don’t know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really know U and love U think about you. …and what God knows about you. Beautiful advice this morning.”

It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you. — Valentin (@iamValC) January 5, 2017

Well said!

