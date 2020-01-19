UFC 246: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Attends Cerrone vs. McGregor, Chats up Tom Brady

UFC 246’s battle between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory, which resulted in multiple celebrities heading to Las Vegas. Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis was on hand for the fight and was spotted chatting up Tom Brady, which only drew attention from fans of the NFL.

Davis was originally spotted in the crowd as part of a UFC video montage and he was shown sitting in front of comedic actor Tommy Chong. Fans chuckled about his haircut after seeing Davis sitting in the stands, but they were caught off-guard when he was spotting talking to Brady.

With this photo surfacing on Saturday night, there were immediate questions about Brady’s future. Was Davis throwing out an offer even though it is illegal until mid-March? Would the quarterback be heading to Las Vegas to take advantage of no income tax and suiting up in the Silver and Black? The questions went on for hours, as did the comments. UFC head Dana White even said that Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders “has legs.”

“If this would happen it be sooo odd,” one user wrote on Twitter after seeing the photo. Some fans on social media were certainly hoping to see this happen while others just expressed their dislike of the quarterback through animated GIFs and vomit emojis.

Adding one unique twist to this discussion is a comment made by Antonio Brown, who spent roughly six months in Oakland but never appeared in a game. The 31-year-old receiver forced his way out of the Bay Area and declared that he would never play for the Raiders. However, he later went on a Twitter rampage and said that he would only play with Brady in 2020.

“Meanwhile, AB said he’d only play with Tom Brady. Boy wouldn’t that be awkward as hell,” one user wrote. They didn’t believe that the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden would even consider bringing Brown back into the fold after the lost offseason. This would potentially leave the receiver without a team if Brady signed with the Silver and Black.

Having the owner of an NFL team talk to a pending free agent does not mean that there will be a contract offer in March. They may have just been two UFC fans having a conversation. Still, that didn’t prevent the debates taking place on Twitter.

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images