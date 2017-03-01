Tyrese Gibson Announces He Got Married During a Secret Ceremony on Valentine’s Day

Tyrese Gibson surprised us all when he announced he is officially a married man!

The Fast and Furious star revealed on Tuesday that he tied the knot during a romantic ceremony on Valentine’s Day, E! News reports. Gibson posted a video montage of photos from his wedding to a mystery woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor captioned the video, “Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh Mr & Mrs Gibson….”

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Gibson wore a black and white tuxedo on the big day and his bride chose to wear a light pink halter gown with a diamond crown around her head. The couple was first photographed together in December 2016 at a charity event in Atlanta.

Their wedding venue was decorated in shades of gold with crème-colored floral arrangements. The married couple also showed off their unique wedding rings covered in diamonds.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

If you have an upcoming wedding and are still looking for a gift, be sure to check out our Womanista Approved list of fabulous wedding gifts on a budget.

More News:

This story first appeared at Womanista.