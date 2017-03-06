‘Awkward’ Actress Molly Tarlov Marries Alexander Noyes

A post shared by Nick + Maria (@studio1208) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:53am PST

MTV star Molly Tarlov is finally married!

Tarlov exchanged vows with her fiancé, Alexander Noyes, in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, March 4. The desert town ceremony was filled with pink roses, family and friends, which included Jillian Rose Reed, Eli Roth and Xosha Rocquemore.

The Awkward actress and onetime drummer for Honor Society and Jonas Brothers have been engaged since June of 2015.

Tarlov wore a beautiful white, off-the-shoulder gown with lace sleeves, while Noyes wore a traditional tuxedo.

She opened up to PEOPLE about the couple’s planning process, saying, “The most fun were the little things we stumbled upon deciding to do that really reflect us, like The Cactus and The Rose logo, the neon sign and I, of course, had a lot of fun putting pink roses anywhere possible! The most challenging for me was definitely the two weeks leading up to the wedding. We had a lot of mishaps and more than that, I couldn’t believe we put ourselves through all this stress when we could’ve gone to the courthouse and gotten a pizza! But it was all worth it, of course!”

The couple exchanged yellow-gold wedding rings before hitting the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Zombies’ “This Will Be Our Year.”

Although Tarlov was “nervous about everything,” she was also “most excited to throw a party for everyone we love: past, present and celebrate our future!”

