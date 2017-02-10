Mariah Carey Begins Celebrating Valentine’s Day With A Bathtub Full Of Candy And Balloons

We all know that Mariah Carey loves Christmas, and has since become one of the main celebrities associated with the music of that holiday. But, given Carey’s love of, well, love, shouldn’t she also be the face of our Valentine’s day too? Well, after her latest instagram post, she might be.

The pop diva posted a photo Flashback Friday photo of herself celebrating the holiday. She is smiling coyly at the camera, while sitting in a bathd up filled with balloons and candy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If her location wasn’t enough to celebrate the holiday, she is also wearing a bra top that is made completely out of candy hearts.

#fbf in a bathtub full of candy and balloons on Valentine’s Day! Should I do it again this year? #HappyValentinesDay #LilEarly #sweetheart #nowplaying #IDont A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:41am PST

This pre-valentines celebration is the perfect follow up to her recent series of photos and video clips from her latest music video, “I Don’t.” In the video not only does Carey sport a few of her famous sexy lingerie numbers while hanging out in the back of a couple of stunning convertibles, but she also decides to burn a wedding dress.

#IDONT. Have you downloaded yet? Link in profile 👆🏽. 🔥 💍 🎶 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Many believe that her latest video is Carey’s response to her billionaire ex-fiance, James Packer‘s decision to break off their engagement. What’s more, he later went on to suggest that Carey was not all there in the head and he didn’t want to continue to be a part of her “soap opera.” Currently, Carey is dating her back up dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

Recently, Carey’s ex-husband, America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon came out to say that he believes that a lot of what happens on Carey’s reality show, Mariah’s World, is made up for the camera. He even went as far as to call the show a soap opera, much like Packer. But, in the end, Cannon just wants Carey to be happy.

As for Carey, she captioned her instagram post asking if she should recreate her photo again this year. What do you think?

Up Next: Nick Cannon Reveals His True Feelings on Mariah Carey’s Romance With Bryan Tanaka | Mariah Carey Reveals Lingerie Bedroom Photo On Social Media | Mariah Carey Spotted In “Dress” That Holds On For Dear Life

[H/T Instagram]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!