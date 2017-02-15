Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Got For Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez showed off the gifts she received for Valentine’s Day on social media, and it’s clear to see that the 47-year-old musician was feeling loved.

The Shades of Blue actress shared the photo of her Valentine’s Day presents on Instagram with a bunch of rose emojis in the caption.

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

On Tuesday night, the “On the Floor” singer posted a festive pic that showed a seemingly endless amount of flower bouquets and cakes. The stunning arrangement was complete with dozens and dozens of white, red, and pink flowers as well as a delicious looking chocolate cake.

Since posting on Instagram, J-Lo’s photo racked up more than 437k likes from her loyal followers and thousands of comments from fans wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry, and she took no breaks after the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards this past Sunday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mother-of-two posted a photo on Instagram that showed her right back at work.

Lopez shared a stunning snap that showed her striking a seductive pose while she was likely on set of one of her various television projects.

“No rest for the weary…lol #backatwork #onlean #tiredaf #butIloveit #grateful

No rest for the weary…lol #backatwork #onlean #tiredaf #butIloveit #grateful A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Just in case her fans missed the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening, Lopez posted several photos on Instagram of her gorgeous look from the star-studded event.

She donned a pinkish-purple gown that featured a plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The dress was complete with a risqué thigh-slit and an eye-catching large bow around her neck.

Jenny from the block posted the pic with the caption: “#grammys2017 dress by @ralphandrusso Thank you @lorealmakeup and @lorealhair.”

#grammys2017 dress by @ralphandrusso Thank you @lorealmakeup and @lorealhair A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

To keep up with Jennifer Lopez, follow her on Instagram here.

How did you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

