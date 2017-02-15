Burger King Meals Offer Toys For Adults On Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is a wonderful time of year where you can snuggle up with that special someone, turn down the lights, and enjoy a nice candlelight dinner of high-quality steak, lobster, or even a couple Whoppers with fries. You know, gourmet meals.

What’s that? Why yes, you did read “Whoppers” on that list. This year, Burger King is going where no fast-food restaurant has gone before. They’ve introduced “The Adult Meal,” for couples who want to spice up their Valentine’s dinner.

“The Adult Meal” will only be available today, Valentine’s Day, and can only be ordered after 6 pm. You also have to be over 18 to get it. The meal includes two Whoppers, two orders of fries, two beers, and an “adult toy.”Oh yes, you read that correctly also. Two beers. And therein lies the catch…

The Burger King franchises featuring “The Adult Meal” are exclusively located in Israel. So everyone else around the world will just have to wait and see if the promotion is successful and maybe then they’ll roll it out in other parts of the globe.

As you may have noticed, the “adult toys” in the meal are a sleeping mask, a scalp massager, and a feather duster. What qualifies these items as “adult” is arguable at best, seeing as how you could likely get any one of them from Target very easily. That is to say, it’s not like they’re giving out anything you’d have to embarrassingly hide from your grandma.

BK is no stranger to new ways of restaurant-ing. Over in Helsinki, Finland they opened up a restaurant that doubles as a spa, complete with sauna so you can sweat out all those calories while you chow down on your chicken fries.

Last year they made headlines when they announced their newest menu addition, Cheetos-branded fried macaroni snacks, and they even rolled out a promotion where people could exchange unwanted holiday gifts for Whoppers.

Not that Burger King’s kid’s meal is going anywhere, at least not anytime soon, but this is an interesting experiment, especially after Taco Bell announced a few years ago that it was doing away with its kid’s meal.

