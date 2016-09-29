Typhoon Crushes Taiwan, Woman Does The Same To Her Pork Bun

After a typhoon ravaged Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal posted an interesting feature photo with an article about the storm.

According to local media, Typhoon Megi left four people dead, 268 injured, and around 3.16 million homes with power. When the WSJ published a story about the storm, the media outlet used a photo of a Taiwanese woman holding in one hand an umbrella that is being bent out of shape in a powerful gust of wind. In her other hand, the woman is clutching a pork bun that she was chowing down on right in the middle of the storm.

The photo was taken by the Associated Press and captioned: “A woman eats and struggles with her umbrella against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Megi across the the island in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.”

Soon after the story was published, people in Taiwan were immediately taken with this woman. Social media users have become obsessed with the pork bun-eating lady, and are determined to stand up for her.

Some of the Facebook posts include comments like, “What else are you supposed to do other than eat pork buns in a typhoon?” Also, “It’d be blown away too if she didn’t eat it. the pork bun is only safe in her stomach.”

Naturally, after the picture went viral on the Internet, most people were just wondering where they could go get a pork bun.

“Please tell us which shop she bought it from, I’m begging you,” one Facebook user commented. Another post read, “Where did she buy the pork bun from? I wanna eat it!”

The now famous woman has been identified as a 53-year-old woman with the surname Dai who runs a fruit stand at a market in Taipei. The woman admitted that she felt “unlucky” that this photo was her claim to fame, however, she added that she at least hoped that the media would mention her fruit stand so she could profit off the new found popularity.

So now that your mouth is watering seeing this tasty-looking pork bun, make sure to look your best when devouring it because your face might just end up on front page news!

