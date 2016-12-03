Woman Eliminated Bread From Her Diet And Still Ate Carbs All Day To Drop 100 Pounds

A woman from Tucson, Arizona made a shocking transformation after eliminating bread from her diet.

25-year-old Kristina Guice went from alwasy being “the fat kid in school” to dropping 100 lbs!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guice was inspired to alter her eating habits when she was accepted into a graduate school in Long Island, New York. Combined with the fact that she had recently lost a friend two weeks before graduate school, Guice felt this was an opportunity to change her life, according to People.

“I was like, ‘Here is my someday,’” Guice said. “I could to a grad school program with people across the country who I’ve never met before, and I could be who I want to be.”

In order to find a diet that would suit her, Guice searched on Reddit. She was inspired by a woman’s pictures that had a similar build to her, who had used the ketogenic diet.

The ketogenic diet is very low-carb, and high-fat diet.

“I was like, I can do that – and I can still eat cheese!” she said. “I had heard about low-carb before and I thought I could never give up bread, but then I started reading about all you can still have.”

Guice explained that her typical diet before heading off to graduate school consisted of heavy carb intake.

“It was carbs all day every day — cereal for breakfast, nachos or a sandwich for lunch, pizza or pasta for dinner,” said Guice. “I didn’t really like vegetables so I rarely ate salad. Bread was the love of my life, and I didn’t understand what an appropriate portion was, so I was just eating however much I wanted.”

Guice’s diet is quite different nowadays.

“A standard dinner would be spinach and chicken thighs cooked in butter, so I have the fat, the protein and then the leafy green as my carbs,” she said. “That was a big change from having pasta with pasta and a side of pasta!”

Giving up carbs from her diet was difficult, but once she started to see her hard work paying off; she felt motivated to stay the course.

“Seeing the results right away was super motivating,” she said. “I lost 11 lbs. in the first two weeks. I kept motivated by turning it into a habit. Now it feels weird not to go to the gym or not to log how many carbs I’m having. I do it because it’s what I do.”

After graduate school, Guice started an Instagram account to document her weight loss journey.

“I really wanted to hit 100 lbs. down so I started an Instagram for more motivation and accountability,” she says. “I loved looking at other people’s fitness and weight loss accounts on Instagram, and having a community, especially other keto people, to see people’s food, and making friendships has made it a lot more fun. [It’s motivating] having people to talk to and get feedback from.”

She achieved her goal of losing 100 lbs. on her 25th birthday this past November.

We commend Kristina Guice for sharing the story of her inspiring weight loss transformation.

What foods do you think you should eliminate from your diet?

[H/T People]