Two Officers Fired After 3-Year-Old Dies in Patrol Car

Two Long Beach police officers have been fired after a three-year-old child died when left unattended in a patrol car for multiple hours.

Officer Cassie Barker, the mother of the little girl who was left alone in the patrol car, has been terminated along with a second officer who has been connected to the death.

Barker was reportedly visiting fellow officer, Clark Ladner, at the time of the toddler’s death, according to The Sun Herald. She was found unresponsive in the vehicle while it was parked near his home.

Chief Wayne McDowell revealed the officers had been fired due to a “violation of department policies.”

“Hopefully it gives us that half step forward,” the chief told WLOX. The incident has been affecting the department.

Chief McDowell added, “It’s going to take some time to get morale back and get trust back.”

