Truck Plows Into Journalists Covering A Previous Accident

Warning: Graphic Content

They say that lightning never strikes the same place twice – the same cannot be said about traffic accidents. Video footage of a traffic accident in Mexico shows a group of people responding to an earlier accident, just as a truck turns over and slams into them.

The footage comes from a CCTV camera on the side of a road in Lerma, Mexico. The first accident in that location happened earlier in the day. A truck carrying medical equipment had overturned and spilled debris all over the road.

A group of 16 people had gathered around what remained of the first accident, six of them were reporters covering the story. Suddenly, the road behind them turned into chaos.

A semi truck had overturned on the highway and was speeding right toward the group. In the video, you can see everyone scatter once they see the vehicle coming at them. What’s more, the semi-truck pushed a smaller pickup truck against the guard rail and directly towards the group of bystanders.

“There was a light accident in Lerma, which was already being attended and reported on,” said a police spokesperson about the incident. “But then another problem arose when a trailer failed to stop, creating another incident. It hit and affected several cars and people as well as reporters who were covering the news about the first accident. Following the collision it burned.”

Of the 16 people involved, there was only one death.

[H/T Daily Mail]