Truck Horrifically Drags Car For 16 Miles

Imagine, rear-ending a semi-truck. Then, instead of everyone getting out of the vehicles and exchanging insurance, per the usual after an accident, the truck starts to pull away, while your car is still attached to it. This is exactly what happened to a car in Southwest China.

Video shows a truck unknowingly towing a small red car behind it for about 16 miles on a highway near the city of Tongren in the Guizhou Province of China. The car had first rear-ended the truck during heavy smog near the city earlier. It somehow managed to jam itself under the trailer, so it was dragged away.

There were five passengers in the car when it first hit the truck. Four of the passengers were able to escape the car before the truck pulled away, but one person fainted upon the initial impact. That passenger rode the entire 16 miles.

None of the passengers suffered any serious injuries due to the incident. It’s still unclear how the truck driver eventually found out about the car.

