Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate the Upcoming Arrival of Their Son With Adorable Baby Shower

Zach and Tori Roloff are counting down the days until they get to meet their baby boy! The soon-to-be mom celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child at her baby shower on Saturday afternoon, PEOPLE reports. Four women, including Tori’s mother and mother-in-law Amy Roloff, hosted the event.

Around 25-30 guests attended the black and gold-themed shower, which was thrown at Amy’s home at Roloff Farms in Hillboro, Oregon.

Amy cooked the food for the event and kept most of the activities a surprise from her daughter-in-law.

“My mom and Amy teamed up,” Tori tells PEOPLE. “They made chicken tacos, chicken, strips and delicious twice-baked potatoes! And for dessert we had marionberry pies from beaverton bakery with vanilla ice cream.”

“The shower theme was super cute! My friends Cyndi and Erica did black white and gold colors,” Tori continues. “It was all very simple and elegant! My mom and Amy did such a great job with food and setting up!

There was a station for guests to make an alphabet book for their son. They also played a game for people to guess what day they believe baby Roloff will arrive.

Zach, 26, joined the festivities when it was time to open the gifts.

Tori is “very, very excited” to meet her little boy, but admitted she does “not feel prepared one iota.”

So thankful for these ladies! 💙#obligatorybumppic #babyroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

We couldn’t do life without these two Mamas! Love you Mom and MIL! 💙 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

