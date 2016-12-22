Tom Hanks Surprises Fan Who Wrote Him a Letter

Tom Hanks continues to show us why he is one of Hollywood’s greatest guys.

The Academy Award-winning actor took his pen pal status to a whole new level, Mashable reports. Hanks responded to a letter a fan sent him, using his typewriter, and even included a photo of himself.

In the letter, posted on Reddit, Hanks shares his thoughts about Toronto and asks her if she is prepared for Christmas.

“For the record, I still find myself humming some of the music from That Thing You Do!, like you,” he wrote, before explaining the fear he had watching the Polaroid picture of him develop.

The lovely shot showed off the “whiskers” he’s been growing for an upcoming movie and also shows the fan’s own photograph.

Tom, thanks for always been a standup guy!

