Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Announce First Joint Album, Make Our Country Dreams Come True

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a big announcement! For the first time the country queen and king are making a joint album.

That’s right, the couple is not only going on tour together, they are also blessing fans with an entire album.

They have been married since 1996, according to Entertainment Weekly. While this is their first full-length album together, they have collaborated multiple times over the years and even won awards for their duets.

The first leg of their Soul2Soul tour kicks off April 2 in New Orleans.

