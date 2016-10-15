Tim Curry Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance For Rocky Horror Picture Show Premiere

Tim Curry shot to fame in 1975 when he played the “Sweet Transvestite” scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and he has returned to the red carpet more than 40 years later for the premiere of the movie’s remake.

The 70-year-old is rarely seen on the red carpet since a stroke left him wheelchair bound in 2013, but the actor looked right at home in the spotlight on Thursday, PEOPLE reports.

He will appear in Fox’s upcoming reboot The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again alongside Laverne Cox, who is reprising Curry’s original role.

The remake will premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox so any fans of Curry can see more of him.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com