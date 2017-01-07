This Is How Many Times Someone Will Have Sex In Their Lifetime

Ever wondered how your sex life stacks up to the rest of the world? Well, for better or worse, now you can know. A recent study by website Quidco – a cash back site – figured out just how often people in Britain are having sex. So, now, you can see just how you and your partner compare.

According to the study, and Daily Star, the average person in Britain will have sex nearly 5,778 times in their entire lifetime. This averages to about 69 times a year if a person lives to be around 83, or about 93 times if you don’t start having sex until you’re about 17 years old.

Of course, those numbers are also very telling about the likelihood of your relationship status as well. If the average person is having sex 5,778 times over the course of an 83-year lifespan, that same person is likely to have fallen in love 6.5 times, had 8 romantic partners, and been dumped nearly 5.5 times in their life.

Another shocking statistic that Quidco found during their study was that sex actually starts to get better for women the older they get. Many people think that the amount of sex a person has goes down as they get older, however, women seem to like having sex more during their middle age years. This is likely due to the fact that older women are more confident and better understand their bodies as they are older, making sex better for them.

Now, as men get older, other issues start to arise, such as erectile dysfunction and loss of libido, which can impact the quantity of sex. However, one thing that was noted during the study was that while there might be less sex, the quality of sex definitely increases as people get older.

