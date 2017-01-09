This Girl Posted A Selfie, And The Internet Hopped On One Disgusting Thing She Never Saw Coming

When you get all dressed up for a night out on the town, sometimes you just can’t wait to share with the world how good you’re looking. This hasty attitude sometimes means that, yes, even if you’re an attractive girl, people will be less focused on how good you look and can’t ignore the absolute disaster of a room you took a photo in.

Going to dinner because I needed an excuse to wear this pic.twitter.com/UpeVG8y5SJ — alyssa 🏳️‍🌈 (@og_pocahontas) December 23, 2016

As you can see for yourself, the room is…well, “an absolute disaster” might be a polite way of describing it. Sure, there’s makeup and clothes all over the ground, which isn’t too surprising if you’re getting ready for a night out, but the food and drink scattered around became a little disconcerting.

You might be thinking, “It’s not an immediate red flag to see packaged food and drink on the ground,” but as one user pointed out, all that food can lead to infestations.

Yup, there sure is a rat exploring this girl’s room in hopes of finding food.

In the two weeks since posting the photo, Alyssa’s tweet has earned almost 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes, but it seems like Alyssa isn’t getting too insulted over the comments.

@mxf96_ it’s under construction 😭😭😭😂😂there’s no where to put anything away yet lmao I knowwww — alyssa 🏳️‍🌈 (@og_pocahontas) January 6, 2017

And just so Alyssa doesn’t take the insults too personally, for good measure, here is a tweet she posted featuring photos of herself in a room that isn’t a complete disaster.

What an optimal moment to post these beautiful pictures of me 💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/SINMidwtDP — alyssa 🏳️‍🌈 (@og_pocahontas) January 6, 2017

We wish Alyssa all the best and hope she can one day afford a maid to clean up after her.

