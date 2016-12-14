‘The Voice’ Season 11 Winner Revealed

And the voice heard around the world is… Congrats to Sundance Head for winning Season 11’s The Voice. This is Blake Shelton’s fifth win as a coach on the show.

Fourth place was granted to Josh Gallagher, team Adam. Third place went to Wé McDonald, team Alicia, while second place was earned by Billy Gilman, team Adam.

The singing competition show ended its season with a bang!

Adam’s talents Billy Gilman and Josh Gallagher, Alicia Keys trainee Wé McDonald and Blake Shelton’s man Sundance Head, all sang their guts out on Monday nights show where they each had to sing one original song, one cover and one duet.

During Tuesday nights two hour finale, each singer sang a duet with a artist of their choice. Wé lit up the room with her performance alongside John Legend to his song “Love Me Now.” Josh Gallagher and Cam sang “Burning House,” while Sundance Head performed with KISS. Billy Gilman sang with Kelly Clarkson.

That wasn’t all! The star-studded show was packed with performances by music legends and pop favorites Stevie Wonder, Sting, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars.

Blake Shelton has done it again and he’s one proud coach. Way to go team! We enjoyed following your journey.

