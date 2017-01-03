‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ Fires Carnie Wilson

Carnie Wilson was terminated or “knocked out” on The New Celebrity Apprentice by Arnold Schwarzenegger who told her “Hasta la vista, baby!” Project manager Carnie Wilson had brought Lisa Leslie and Nicole Polizzi to the table to blame them for their project fails, but little did she know she’d be the one sent to the chopper!
Thanks for everything, @CarnieWilson! #CelebApprentice pic.twitter.com/EtBHGn2yj0— #CelebApprentice (@ApprenticeNBC) January 3, 2017
Who would you like to see head to the chopper next? Who do you think will win it all for their charity?
Laila Ali
Brooke Burke-Charvet
Eric Dickerson
Boy George
Matt Iseman
Carson Kressley
Lisa Leslie
Jon Lovitz
Vince Neil
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
Kyle Richards
Chael Sonnen
Porsha Williams
Ricky Williams
This article originally appeared on Womanista.com