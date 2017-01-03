‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ Fires Carnie Wilson

Carnie Wilson was terminated or “knocked out” on The New Celebrity Apprentice by Arnold Schwarzenegger who told her “Hasta la vista, baby!” Project manager Carnie Wilson had brought Lisa Leslie and Nicole Polizzi to the table to blame them for their project fails, but little did she know she’d be the one sent to the chopper!

Who would you like to see head to the chopper next? Who do you think will win it all for their charity?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laila Ali

Brooke Burke-Charvet

Eric Dickerson

Boy George

Matt Iseman

Carson Kressley

Lisa Leslie

Jon Lovitz

Vince Neil

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Kyle Richards

Chael Sonnen

Porsha Williams

Ricky Williams





This article originally appeared on Womanista.com