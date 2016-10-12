Popculture

The Moment Tim Tebow Saves A Fan Having A Seizure With The Power Of Prayer

Tim Tebow, the NFL-quarterback-turned-baseball-player, found himself in the stands following a Mets game after a fan was reportedly having a seizure.

Tebow quickly rushed over and comforted the fan, who was barely able to breath, let alone speak. But after laying a hand on the fan and saying a quick prayer, the fan drew in a deep breath.

While the Mets may have lost their game, Tebow won the hearts of baseball fans everywhere, and may have helped to save a man’s life.

