The Moment Tim Tebow Saves A Fan Having A Seizure With The Power Of Prayer

Tim Tebow, the NFL-quarterback-turned-baseball-player, found himself in the stands following a Mets game after a fan was reportedly having a seizure.

Tebow quickly rushed over and comforted the fan, who was barely able to breath, let alone speak. But after laying a hand on the fan and saying a quick prayer, the fan drew in a deep breath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Mets may have lost their game, Tebow won the hearts of baseball fans everywhere, and may have helped to save a man’s life.

My friend had a seizure at Mets game and Tebow prayed for him and stayed with him until paramedics arrived #Mets #MLB #ESPN #Tebow pic.twitter.com/eVMP8iZ7b4 — Whatever it Takes (@danielkellybook) October 11, 2016

[ H/T Bleacher Report ]