The McDonald’s Holiday Cup Has a NSFW Design Flaw

Starbucks has a contender this year for the most controversial holiday-themed product: McDonald’s. The fast food chain’s new holiday cups are a little innapropriate with a few minor adjustments.
These are the holiday cups at McDonald’s. They look more better than the Starbucks cups last season. pic.twitter.com/cAz6nnRFUh— Reinier M (@TRacingLifeMore) November 5, 2016
At first glance, the design features two adorable mittens, which conjure up images of chilly winter mornings warming up with a hot mug of coffee or cocoa. However, thanks to the minds of those on the Internet, a few scribbles converted the cutesy design into a very NSFW image.
Videos by PopCulture.com
With a few fingers, the snowy day scenery becomes a silhouette of someone mooning the cupholder.
Um… @McDonalds methinks you need help with your graphics. pic.twitter.com/h1i88R7mLs— IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) December 11, 2016
Once you see the questionable version, it’s hard to unsee it.
This story first appeared at Womanista.
– – – –
Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!