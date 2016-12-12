The McDonald’s Holiday Cup Has a NSFW Design Flaw

Starbucks has a contender this year for the most controversial holiday-themed product: McDonald’s. The fast food chain’s new holiday cups are a little innapropriate with a few minor adjustments.

These are the holiday cups at McDonald’s. They look more better than the Starbucks cups last season. pic.twitter.com/cAz6nnRFUh — Reinier M (@TRacingLifeMore) November 5, 2016

At first glance, the design features two adorable mittens, which conjure up images of chilly winter mornings warming up with a hot mug of coffee or cocoa. However, thanks to the minds of those on the Internet, a few scribbles converted the cutesy design into a very NSFW image.

With a few fingers, the snowy day scenery becomes a silhouette of someone mooning the cupholder.

Once you see the questionable version, it’s hard to unsee it.

This story first appeared at Womanista.

