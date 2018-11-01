Starbucks Holiday Cups Return With 4 Red and Green Designs

Starbucks is giving customers an extra dose of holiday cheer, the coffee chain debuting not one, but four holiday cups.

On Thursday, the coffee chain announced that they were skipping over Thanksgiving and heading straight to Christmas with the return of their annual holiday cups on Friday, revealing the four new designs that customers can get their hands on.

“We started this season by looking to the past,” Kristy Cameron from the Starbucks Creative Studio said in a press release. “Looking back at our heritage, we found something lovely in our own story, with beautiful coffee and flavors that come together to make the season magical.”

“When you come into Starbucks, there’s a festive vibe,” Cameron added. “Our customers have told us that the return of Starbucks holiday cups and beverages are a signal the season is upon us. We hope they feel the holiday magic that only Starbucks can create during this special time of year.”

The “Stripes” cup features thick bands of bright poppy and dark cranberry red, accented with white pale rose gold, drawing inspiration from sealed seam that runs along the back of each bag of Starbucks coffee and “born out of the holiday feeling of boxing holiday presents and wrapping paper.”

The “Flora” holiday cup features mint-green leaves and bright red berries, while the “Espresso Houndstooth” cup boasts a red and white retro Espresso Houndstooth design meant to mimic a flame, a nod to Starbucks Christmas Blend Espresso Roast.

The final cup, the “Stargyle,” features twinkling stars and interlinking diamonds, born from the illustration from Christmas Blend 1999 that showed a couple reaching up to place a star atop a holiday tree.

Those first in line on Friday will be gifted free limited-edition reusable red holiday cups in honor of the first day of the season, keeping with the coffee company’s goal to be more environmentally friendly. The reusable cups can be brought back into the store until January 7 to receive $0.50 off your drink order.

Customers will also be able to start filling their new holiday cups with the chain’s six holiday beverages: Peppermint Mocha, White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Egg Nog Latte.

In 2017, Starbucks’ holiday cups took a DIY approach, boasting a blank canvas with a few doodles to encourage customers to fill in the remainder of the cups with their own designs and colors. The cups, however, were a bit of a failure and once again became the center of controversy.