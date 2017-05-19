The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Decks Airline Passenger

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl apparently could not wait til she actually got outside before punching a woman on a plane on Monday night. Shocking new footage has surfaced from the incident and you will not believe how intense this moment became as tempers flared between the airplane passengers.

On Tuesday, TMZ shared video of girl, Danielle Bregoli, and her mother getting into a shouting match with another passenger on an airplane that led to a physical altercation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday evening, the teenage viral sensation was boarding a plane with her mother at LAX.

Bregoli’s mother first got into an argument with another female passenger.

Due to an injured foot, Danielle’s mom was struggling to place her carry-on luggage in the overhead bin. Apparently, the woman behind Danielle and her mother was tired of waiting on her and voiced her displeasure.

When Danielle and the woman were screaming at each other, the lady made racial statements calling the teenager a “w*gger.”

The woman also spits at Danielle and her mother.

Check out the shocking video below:

The third woman reportedly put her hands on Danielle’s mother’s throat, which prompted Danielle to “cold-cock” her.

No word yet as to whether Danielle said “How Bow Dah” after decking the other lady.

Another video surfaced showing the moment leading up to the fight.

Shortly after the dispute broke out, the police arrived to take all three of them off of the plane.

Surprisingly, there were no arrests made, and neither party wanted to press charges after the debacle.

Spirit Airlines has reportedly banned Danielle, her mom, and the other lady for life.

How would you react if you saw the “Cash Me Ousside” girl punching another passenger?

Up Next: Triple Murder Manhunt Underway After Man And Woman Go Full Natural Born Killers | Pink Responds to Lady Gaga Super Bowl Performance Comparisons | Anna Nicole Smith’s Trainer And Lover Breaks Silence On Anniversary Of Her Death

[H/T TMZ]