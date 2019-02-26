The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year has arrived, and celebrities like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy and Emma Stone have brought their A-game to the red carpet.

The film industry has gathered to recognize the best cinema accomplishments of 2018 at the 91st Academy Awards, which are held at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.

Those films include Green Book, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Roma, starring Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira, and more critically-acclaimed flicks, like Vice, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, If Beale Street Could Talk and BlacKkKlansman.

Though the Oscars is being held without a host this year, after losing their first choice, Kevin Hart, the ceremony features several big name presenters. Keegan-Michael Key, Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Samuel L. Jackson and Awkwfina are among the stars who will award trophies to the night’s winners.

The slate of musical performers tapped to perform by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences includes powerhouse vocalists like Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Bette Midler and a performance from Queen and Adam Lambert.

The ceremony itself is a huge night for Hollywood, but many fans tune in just to see the biggest and best fashion looks on the red carpet.

From Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu’s custom Versace stunner to and Game of Thrones‘ actress Emilia Clarke‘s custom Balman frock to Pose actor Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano, celebrities show up to the Academy Awards knowing it’s one of the biggest fashion nights of the year… and they have come to impress.

The Golden Globes? The Grammy Awards? Those were just practice.

So, which stars are the big red carpet winners on the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet, and which may want to rethink their style choices?

We are breaking down the best and worst dressed looks from the 2019 Oscars below.

BEST: Lady Gaga

Looking beautiful in black, the Oscar nominee channels old Hollywood royalty in this classy Academy Awards look, featuring a Tiffany & Co. 128-carat yellow diamond necklace reportedly also worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

WORST: Linda Cardellini

While there are several stars successfully serving up pink looks at the 2019 Oscars—we’re looking at you, Gemma Chan and Angela Bassett—Linda Cardellini’s look is giving us major loofah vibes. The Green Book actress is a bit more Muppet than marvelous here.

BEST: Emilia Clarke

Not only is the Game of Thrones beauty turning heads in her lavender, metallic custom Balmain dress, she also has a new hairstyle. The actress ditched her long blonde bob to debut a short, brunette ‘do at the Oscars.

WORST: Kacey Musgraves

Another celeb getting swallowed up by a too-poofy dress, the Grammy-winning country songstress’ Giambattista Valli gown could do with a little less pink tulle.

BEST: Billy Porter

The Pose actor has been killing it this red carpet season. Who could forget his beautifully-embellished number at the 2019 Golden Globes? Well, the celeb has outdone himself at the Oscars with a velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano that is truly extra in all the right ways.

WORST: Laura Marano

2We love red carpet drama, but the Disney Channel alum’s choice to go with both neon and a massive bow is a bit much.

BEST: Glenn Close

The Wife actress is manifesting her future: dressing like an actual Oscar in this glittery, gold Carolina Herrera gown with a flowing cape.

WORST: Awkwafina

We love the Crazy Rich Asians‘ star’s playful personality on the red carpet, but this sparkly, pink, metallic DSquared2 suit isn’t our favorite Awkwafina outfit. A bit of tailoring and a steamer could have helped this look out.

BEST: Constance Wu

There’s a big reason why this Crazy Rich Asians star is often on the best-dressed list, and this custom Versace gown has landed her there once again. She always looks fabulous and confident in her red carpet frocks.

WORST: Maya Rudolph

There’s is no missing Maya in this pink, shapeless floral number which includes a matching cape. There is way too much happening here, and none of it’s good.

BEST: Jennifer Lopez

No surprise her: The singer shines in her Oscars dress.

WORST: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Love is matching your outfit to your partners… even if neither look is working. The Aquaman hunk looks more like a prom date than an Oscars attendee.

BEST: Stephan James

The If Beale Street Could Talk actor is looking sharp in this red custom Etro tux.

WORST: Rachel Weisz

The Favourite star’s red dress is not a favorite of the night due to the strange, shiny top that takes away from the promising dress underneath.

BEST: Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star looks amazing in a white-hot Oscar de la Renta gown with a revealing, thigh-high slit.

WORST: Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story actress’ pink gown was a mishmosh of styles that just don’t work, thanks in part to its confusing mix of midriff-revealing slits and a billowy, balloon-like top.

BEST: Amy Poehler

The Parks and Recreation star dons the right amount of ruffle in this beautiful black look.

WORST: Meagan Good

There’s just too much happening here with the actress’ gown featuring a side slit, front cutouts, and a plunging back. What are we supposed to focus on?

BEST: Henry Golding

The dashing Crazy Rich Asians star looks timeless and elegant all dressed up in this tux.

WORST: Cicely Tyson

The iconic actress and former fashion model is truly stunning, but alas, her poofy dress and feathery hat distract from the celebrity underneath.

BEST: Gemma Chan

One of the many stars to pull off pink at the Oscars, this Crazy Rich Asians star takes a risk in this Valentino dress and totally knocks it out of the park. Her Instagram story reveals she even has cookies hidden in the pockets of her dress.

WORST: Spike Lee

The Oscar winner makes a statement in this purple suit but his hat is too Super Mario Bros.

BEST: Charlize Theron

Some fashion critics find her dress matronly, but we are loving her new brunette ‘do and sleek Dior Haute Couture gown.

WORST: Marianne Farley

The Canadian actress’ white gown looks too casual and dated for the Oscars carpet.

BEST: Amandla Stenberg

The starlet slays in this spaghetti strap Miu Miu number. The hair, makeup and accessories complement this dazzling look perfectly.

WORST: Olivia Colman

She may have won big during the broadcast, but The Favourite star’s green Prada dress doesn’t need the embellished, sheer black overlay.

BEST: Emma Stone

The Oscar winner’s Louis Vuitton gown is divisive on social media, but in a year of so many similar styles, we appreciate a standout look like this one.

WORST: Diane Warren

The accomplished songwriter has a lot going on here. Between the silver side sequins and the black bib and heavy chain: Just choose one thing.

BEST: Marie Kondo

The Tidying Up star sticks to her guns, keeping it simple, yet elegant, in a light pink, lace Jenny Packham gown.

WORST: Melissa McCarthy

Ditch the unnecessary cape and this look will be perfect.

BEST: Michelle Yeoh

The Crazy Rich Asians actress shows the red carpet how it’s done in this divine Elie Saab Chopard stunner.

WORST: Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl star’s unique, strappy gown, with a red train on bottom and a black halter up top, isn’t doing her any favors.

BEST: Chadwick Boseman

The Marvel star once again sets himself apart in a shiny Givenchy suit that is way more daring than your standard Oscars tux.

WORST: Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress’ purple and black Rodarte gown is just fine—but it’s not her best look of this awards season.

BEST: Brie Larson

The Captain Marvel actress has the red carpet confidence of someone who already has her Oscar. This metallic halter dress shows she has truly mastered her red carpet game.

WORST: SZA

The singer’s strapless asymmetrical dress, with floral detailing and fringe, could work at the Grammys but looks too messy for the Oscars. It looks more like a cut-up bedspread than an Academy Awards dress.

BEST: Octavia Spencer

Classy. Regal. Elegant. The award winner is a timeless beauty in this beautiful blue Christian Siriano gown.

WORST: Tessa Thompson

Her beauty shines through on every red carpet, however the Creed II star’s Chanel number has nothing special to steal your attention.

BEST: Elsie Fisher

The 15-year-old breakout star of Eighth Grade looks phenomenal in a Thom Browne three-piece suit. Other Oscar attendees should take note: This stylish teenager knows what she’s doing.

WORST: Tanika Ray

The bold color choice is fine, but the fabric quality and over-the-top sleeves make this dress a red carpet dud.