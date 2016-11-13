The Bachelor Star Bob Guiney And Jessica Canyon Are Officially Married

The Bachelor Bob Guiney has tied the knot with his fiancée Jessica Canyon in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Guiney first appeared on The Bachelorette with Trista Sutter and later returned to The Bachelor for season four.

According to E! News, the couple will be honeymooning in the beginning of the new year at Palace Resorts’ Moon Palace Jamaica Grande. The couple has obviously been excited about the big day for a while now – and we can see it all over their faces and their Instagram.

Guiney originally announced his engagement on his Playboy Radio during the “Guys Tell All” segment after saying he proposed over Labor Day weekend.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com