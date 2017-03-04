Texas Gang Members Charged With Killing Woman In Satanic Ritual

Two El Salvadoran men in Texas have been charged in a murder that is said to have been part of a Satanic Gang Ritual. Miguel Alvarez-Flores and Diego Rivera are alleged to have murdered a woman only identified as “Genesis” by Houston police.

Even though they discovered the body on February 19th, police still have yet to fully identify the slain woman.

Reportedly, Alvarez-Flores, considered the leader of the group, attempted to give a cigarette as an offering to a Satanic statue, which would not receive it. He then told the other gang members that “the Beast” wanted an offering in the form of a human soul.

Now joined by Rivera, the two men dragged Genesis down to the side of a road where Alvarez-Flores handed Rivera, whose gang nickname is said to be “Diabolical,” a handgun. Rivera then shot Genesis in the head and Alvarez-Flores shot her in the chest.

Another girl who was abducted by the gang told authorities that she was force-fed drugs and alcohol and that another member of the gang, someone named “Flaco,” sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that Alvarez-Flores tattooed a large grim reaper on her leg.

Alvarez-Flores and Rivera are being held at the Harris County Jail, in Texas, on $150,000 bond. Reports indicate that they are in the country illegally. Due to this, they’ve also been placed on what’s known as an “immigration hold,” which basically means that even if they did bond out, they couldn’t be released anyway because of not being in the country legally.

Members of the same gang that Alvarez-Flores and Rivera claim to be in were indicted yesterday for what’s been called a “wave of Long Island violence.” A wave that included the viciously murdering two teenage girls.

In that sad turn of events, 15-year-old Nisa Mickens, and her best friend, 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas were brutally beaten with bats and cut up with a machete. The two innocent girls became targets of the gang members when they were noticed simply walking around their hometown together.

