Tessa Ferrer Awkwardly Returns as Leah Murphy on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The return of Leah Murphy on Grey’s Anatomy is upon us!

Dr. Murphy, played by Tessa Ferrer, is set to return on this Thursday’s episode of Grey’s. Think it will be awkward? Of course it will be!

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Twitter / @TVline)

In the two-minute sneak peek clip from TV Line, Leah’s ex-lover Arizona freaks out about Murphy’s return while Karev eats in the cafeteria. We find out that a clueless Maggie has grown to love the new/old resident.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the cafeteria, Jo and Stephanie discuss their former fellow intern and wonder why she didn’t tell them she was returning. They fill in Andrew about Leah’s firing saying she “almost brought the hospital down with harassment lawsuits and complaints.”

Then, of course, Leah arrives just in time to overhear them talking about her and abruptly sits down at the table with them.

Do you think Leah and Arizona will reunite despite Arizona’s obvious unhappiness?

This story first appeared at Womanista.