Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Has Real Estate Catastrophe

If there’s one thing that Farrah Abraham is good at, it’s becoming a mom as a teenager. If there’s one thing she’s bad at, it’s remembering to log out of her personal account before leaving positive reviews for her frozen yogurt shop on Yelp. If there are two things she’s bad at, it’s the whole logging out of her account thing and also real estate, and she’s recently proven she really has no idea how to sell a home.

The 16 & Pregnant star has relocated to Austin, TX, meaning her lavish home in the Hollywood Hills is no longer needed. Back in July, she listed her home for sale and was asking for $879,000, which was only three months after she initially purchased the property. After there was no interest in the home for three months, Abraham did what she thought anyone would do in a situation where no one wants to buy something you’re selling, and she upped the price to a cool $1 million.

Shockingly, the home that no one was interested in at $879k didn’t earn any attention when its price was increased to $1 million, so she has bumped the price down to $845,000, which seems like a sensible move. However, this price reflects $100,000 worth of renovations she did to the place, so the whole process seems like a lost cause.

Maybe it’s time she contacts a professional to handle the selling of her former home and can go back to leaving herself positive reviews on the internet while claiming to be a “top celebrity in the nation.”

