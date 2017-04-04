Teen Mom OG Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Emotional Post About Adoption

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra opened up about adoption during an emotional post on Instagram that will bring tears to your eyes. The 25-year-old took to social media on Monday to reveal a touching message about his daughter Carly.

Adoption is complex. It’s been 4 years since I stared at a picture of Carly & just sobbed. It happens randomly…randomly just happened to be this morning #BirthParent A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Baltierra captioned the snap: “Adoption is complex. It’s been 4 years since I stared at a picture of Carly & just sobbed. It happens randomly…randomly just happened to be this morning #BirthParent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those who didn’t know, Tyler Baltierra and his wife Catelynn Lowell gave up their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption. They have gone through extreme highs and lows with the now-eight-year-old Carly and her adoptive parents Theresa and Brandon in past years, which has been seen on Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant before that. Even though he is almost a decade removing from the initial decision to give his daughter for adoption, Tyler clearly still feels an overwhelming amount of pain from the ordeal.

Even though he felt immense sadness over not having his daughter Carly in his life, Tyler gushed about his younger daughter Novalee Reign Baltierra in an Instagram post earlier this week.

He captioned the photo: “I live for that laugh! I have done it since she was born but I’ll go behind her when she doesn’t realize & start sniffing like a dog by her ear & then I just start nibbling on her neck like a crazy person! What a blessed man that I am…being her father is the greatest honor that I will ever have. I love you my tootie fruitie monkey #NovaleeReign.”

I live for that laugh! I have done it since she was born but I’ll go behind her when she doesn’t realize & start sniffing like a dog by her ear & then I just start nibbling on her neck like a crazy person! What a blessed man that I am…being her father is the greatest honor that I will ever have. I love you my tootie fruitee monkey! #NovaleeReign A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

To keep up with Tyler Baltierra, be sure to follow him on Instagram here.

For more on Tyler and Catelynn, be sure to tune in to the season debut of Teen Mom OG on Monday, April 17 at 9/8c on MTV.

What was your reaction after reading Tyler Baltierra’s heartbreaking post about his daughter Carly?

Up Next:

[H/T MTV]