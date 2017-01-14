Teen Mom OG Star Farrah Abraham Reveals New Flashy Diamond Ring

It looks like Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham is flaunting some new ice. The reality show star posted a photo of her brand new diamond engagement ring on her snapchat. The thing is, she isn’t engaged.

Abraham admitted to getting the engagement ring a few months back when she was on a cruise with ex-boyfriend Simon Saran. Thing is, she bought it for herself and hoped that Saran would pay her back for the ring.

“Because I can,” Abraham captioned the photo of the impressive rock.

The photo features the ring, which is rocking three huge diamonds as well as smaller diamonds along the band, set into yellow gold. This is one of the first times Abraham has decided to show off the ring since she bought it. As it turns out, she was a little embarrassed about how she got it.

“I bought an engagement ring that Simon had organized,” she said at the time. “He said to get it and was excited about it … I thought he was going to propose and nothing has ever happened.”

Abraham said that the ring originally cost $64,000, but Saran was able to get the price down to $36,000. She also said that her daughter, Sophia was there helping the couple pick it out. However, after the ring was purchased, Saran didn’t pay her back. What’s more, he told her he wasn’t going to propose to her with that ring.

So, Abraham has had this impressive diamond ring just sitting around for months after her Bahamian cruise. At long last, she has decided to show it off. After all, if you bought it, flaunt it.

