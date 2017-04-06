‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Catelynn Lowell And Amber Portwood Bash Farrah Abraham

It is no secret that the Teen Mom OG stars have their share of drama — particularly a lot of the young women seem to have drama with Farrah Abraham.

We’ve seen the explosive confrontation between Amber Portwood and Farrah on the shows reunion episode, but it looks like other Teen Mom OG cast members aren’t a fan of hers either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both Amber and Catelynn Lowell took their disdain for her to a whole new level, as they called Farrah “wacky” and said she “needs help” in a new interview.

Check it out below:

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” Amber said, while Catelynn added, “When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways.”

Amber believes Farrah just says things that “people want to hear.”

“I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman,” Amber explained. “That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

Catelynn also added Farrah is “wacky,” but also said if she chose a word to describe her co-star, she’s pick “sadness.”

“She’s trying to be something that she’s not,” Amber said. While Catelynn, who recently faced backlash after joking about being pregnant, concluded, “I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

Teen Mom OG will return on April 17 and regularly air on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

More News:

[H/T HollywoodLife]