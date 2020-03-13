‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Speaks out About Dog Abuse Allegations

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans just went through a year of drama after her estranged husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog, and now Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is in the hot seat when it comes to animals as well. Recently, the mom-of-one has come under fire for animal abuse but she’s not staying silent, instead firing back.

Speculations started after she shared a video to social media that showed her dog running around their house with what appeared to be a ribbon tied around its mouth. To add to that, both of her Pomeranian’s fur are dyed blue and pink.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After that, several of her followers took action by getting PETA and ASPCA involved calling for the animal rights organizations to take action. As a result, according to The Blast, a PETA spokesperson issued a statement saying, “Subjecting dogs to the stress of being dyed — which is also potentially toxic — and restricting their opportunities to eat, drink and even breathe by tying a ribbon around their mouth are cruel acts that can have fatal consequences, and they show a profound lack of empathy.”

The statement continued with, “PETA urges Farrah Abraham to start treating dogs like more than fashion accessories or surrender them to someone who will love them unconditionally.”

But Abraham did not take the accusations lightly. She responded by clarifying that “haters” accused her of using ribbon around her dogs mouths and that it’s not true.

“Haters made up a ‘ribbon’ is on my pets, which is false. We use a muzzle per a trainer’s review for her training, which ar sold at all pet stores,” she told The Sun.

She also revealed that her family has been receiving “death threats” as a result of the video and that the “harassment” towards her loved ones is “unnecessary and awful.”

She isn’t the only one to have dealt with public scrutiny over a similar situation. Evans was thrust back into headlines after Eason shot and killed their family dog Nugget after the french bulldog nipped at their daughter. He first took to social media to share that he wouldn’t allow anything to pose as a threat to his family, even if it was an animal. After that, fans were furious over the matters and started sharing their frustrations with Evans. The Teen Mom 2 star chose to stay silent on the matter for a while before coming out to defend him, but just a few months later, the two were rumored to have started the divorce process but it’s still unclear where they lie currently.