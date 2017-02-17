Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Shares Sweet Details About Engagement

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and boyfriend David Eason got engaged nearly one week ago, and the bride-to-be is dishing about the magical moment and her new bling that came along with it.

“The ring is a pear shape diamond with a halo of tiny diamonds surrounding the center stone,” Evans told E! News. “David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it.”

We’ve decided on forever! 💍💋#PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

She continued, “The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless.”

The reality star shared that Eason had taken her to the mountains this past weekend, and the two went on a hike when Eason surprised her at the top of a mountain.

“He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty,” Evans revealed. “Of course I agreed! Then he said, ‘These are for you!’ and I said ‘no!’”

💍✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:01am PST

She added, “As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears.”

Evans and Eason welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley, in January. Evans is also mom to son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffiths.

