‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Baby Bump Update Days Before Due Date

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is currently pregnant with her third child, and the expectant mom is just days from her due date.

To prep for her upcoming arrival, Evans visited the doctor over the weekend, with her boyfriend, David Eason, sharing a photo of the reality star’s bare baby bump on Instagram.

“Happy and healthy!” he captioned the snap.

Evans previously gushed over Eason, who she has been dating since September 2015, in an Instagram post from the pumpkin patch in October.

“This man has always put our #FamilyFirst since day one,” she wrote. “I’m truly blessed and one very lucky woman to call him mine.”

The couple is expecting a baby girl together, and Evans’ due date is Jan. 28.

Evans is also mom to 7-year-old Jace from ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and 2-year-old Kaiser from ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

This story first appeared at Womanista.