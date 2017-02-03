Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Shares Video Of Aubree Holding Newborn Baby Brother

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska shared an insanely cute video of her 7-year-old daughter Aubrey holding newborn baby Watson. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post the brief clip of this precious moment.

The reality star shared the video with the simple caption: “My heart.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

My heart😍❤️ A video posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Since posting on social media, Houska’s video racked up more than 1.1 million views and thousands of comments.

Chelsea shared the heartwarming video on Instagram with a black and white filter and showed Aubree cradling 1-week old Watson in her arms. Houska’s daughter looked down at Watson with a loving expression and couldn’t help but smile at the joy of having a younger brother.

In the days since Watson’s birth, both Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have been regularly expressing their excitement for the newest addition to their brood on social media.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” she wrote on her website. “This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”

The MTV couple also took to Instagram to share more photos of Watson. One of the most touching snaps was a pic that 28-year-old Cole DeBoer shared on Thursday morning.

DeBoer captioned the post: “Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts @chelseahouska.”

Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts 😍 @chelseahouska A photo posted by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

To keep up with Chelsea Houska, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Chelsea Houska’s adorable video?

Up Next: Teen Mom 2 Star Cole DeBoer Shares Insanely Cute Picture Of Newborn Son | Teen Mom 2 Is Celebrating ‘Greatest Guy Moments’ On Tonight’s Episode | ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Photo of Son Kaiser Holding Newborn Sister Ensley | Teen Mom 2’s Best Baby Moments | Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Fully Unveils Baby Ensley | Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Donald Trump Becoming President | ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Congratulates Chelsea Houska But Snubs Jenelle Evans | Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Welcomes Third Child | Teen Mom 2 Clip Shows Heartbreaking Moment Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Husband Talks About Not Seeing His Children