Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Reveals Pregnancy To Her Daughter

On Wednesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, series star Chelsea Houska had a huge announcement for her family.

The 25-year-old revealed that she was pregnant! Houska and her man Cole DeBoer were totally excited, but at the same time, she was scared to tell her 7-year-old daughter Aubree.

Chelsea was worried that Aubree might be upset by the news. However, the 7-year-old took the news extremely well and spent the rest of the episode telling her mother how excited she was to be a big sister.

On January 10, Houska took to Twitter to give an update on her pregnancy.

“I’ve officially made it longer in this pregnancy than I did with Aubree!” Houska wrote.

I’ve officially made it longer in this pregnancy than I did with Aubree! 👏🏼🎉 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) January 10, 2017

Houska also wrote on Twitter how she believes that Aubree is going to a great older sibling.

“Yesterday Aubs was playing with a little boy in the waiting room at the dr…& I could tell she’s going to be SO great with her brother,” Houska tweeted.

Yesterday Aubs was playing with a little boy in the waiting room at the dr…& I could tell shes going to be SO great with her brother😭😍 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) January 12, 2017

Houska first made the announcement that she was pregnant back in July of 2016. The baby is due in February.

“We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all!” Houska wrote in a caption of her photos on social media when she made the announcement on social media. “Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited, and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl haha.”

In addition to Chelsea’s big news, another Teen Mom 2 star had a monumental moment on Wednesday’s episode. Kailyn Lowry and her estranged husband Javi Marroquin officially revealed their plans for divorce, and apparently, don’t intend on ever getting back together learn more here.

Be sure to check out Teen Mom 2 on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

What was your reaction after hearing about Chelsea Houska pregnancy?

