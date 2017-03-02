Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Speaks Out After Being Slapped With Protection From Abuse Order

Javi Marroquin has spoken out about being slapped with protection from abuse order from his ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

The 24-year-old father has explained that he did not physically abuse Kailyn. However, Javi said that his former spouse took legal action because he “harassed her via text,” according to Radar Online.

According to Javi, the text messages that he sent Kailyn were in regards to their divorce and “guy stuff.”

“I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse,” he said. “I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

Javi’s rep spoke out indicating that Kailyn obtained the PFA more for the safety of her kids – Isaac and Lincoln – more so than out of fear for herself. “They didn’t look for abuse and it wasn’t even a question since Javi signed the consent,” the rep said. “Kail’s first priority is and always will be her children. We ask all to please respect Kail’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her third pregnancy.

“I’m 17 weeks,” the 24-year-old said on TM2 Live!, according to MTV.

While Lowry dished on how far along she is with her next child, she wasn’t ready to spill the beans on who is the “mystery father.”

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Kail said. She continued by explaining that she simply is “not ready yet” to identify who the father is.

Kailyn explained that she has been able to communicate with Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera, about expecting another child.

“Jo and I were able to address our concerns and talk about things moving forward,” she said. “Ultimately, he was happy for me and he said, ‘Babies are blessings.’ So I couldn’t ask for a better support system from him.”

Lowry said that she has not spoken to Javi about her pregnancy at this time. Judging by the fact that she just got a protection from abuse order against Javi, it appears that Kailyn won’t be having any discussions with him about her expanding brood any time soon.

“As far as Javi goes, we didn’t have a conversation because we clearly don’t know how to have a healthy conversation,” she said.

What are your thoughts about Javi Marroquin’s comments regarding Kailyn’s protection from abuse order?

