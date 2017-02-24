‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Third Child

There’s another baby on the way for this Teen Mom 2 star!

MTV mama Kailyn Lowry is about to experience motherhood for the third time, E! News reports a source confirming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry is already mother to 7-year-old son Isaac Elliot Rivera, with ex Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While the reality star has not publicly confirmed the news, fans have been speculating about her pregnancy on social media in recent weeks. The baby’s father is currently unknown and the star just finalized her divorce from Marroquin. The two married in 2012 and announced their separation in 2016.

Lowry suffered a miscarriage in 2015 and the aftermath was shown on the hit MTV series.

“I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I’m just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened.”

Congratulations!

More News:

This story first appeared at Womanista.