Teen Mom 2 Is Celebrating ‘Greatest Guy Moments’ On Tonight’s Episode

Throughout all the different seasons and various incarnations of MTV‘s Teen Mom franchise, it’s always been the moms who have been the show’s focus. We’ve seen their ups, their downs, their trials, and their tribulations. However, a basic understanding of reproductive biology will remind you that dads are just as important a part of the show’s existence as the moms, and tonight there will be a special airing on MTV to give the fathers their due.

It’s all about the Dads TONIGHT on the “Greatest Guy Moments” Special at 8:30/7:30c! pic.twitter.com/RY2hDTQEPc — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 1, 2017

As you can see from the brief teaser posted on the Teen Mom Twitter account, the episode will highlight some of the most entertaining, goofy, and heartwarming moments we’ve seen from the guys who helped the teen moms become teen moms! The special will be airing tonight, Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET. Based on the teaser, this special episode surely isn’t to be missed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What are some of your favorite moments that the dads have provided viewers with from this season of Teen Mom 2? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Twitter, TeenMom]