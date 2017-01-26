Teen Mom 2 Clip Shows Heartbreaking Moment Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Husband Talks About Not Seeing His Children

MTV released an all-new clip of the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2 showing star Javi Marroquin discussing life after returning home from deployment. Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband opened up while talking to his friends about having a discussion with their kids, Isaac and Lincoln, about not being around anymore.

“Tomorrow morning I’m going to surprise the boys,” Javi said in the clip. “I asked if I could take them to Myrtle with me, but she said no. It’s sad, but me and Kail we gotta sit down and talk to them about what’s going on.”

“And I’m not going to be there anymore, so we’ll see how that conversation goes. She started telling them while I was over there, and I was like wait til I get home, that’s something I need to be there with. That’s a conversation we need to sit down with them and talk to them about it.”

Most recently, Javi dished on the heartbreaking moment when he finally told his son and step-son about the divorce from their mother Kailyn.

“Yeah it was hard to see [Isaac] like that, but he does have his own room at my house,” Marroquin said. “He’s doing a lot better now.”

Even though their split broke the boys’ hearts, Javi explained that there is nothing left to salvage in his marriage with Kailyn.

“There’s nothing that can be done, said, heard, whatever,” he said while discussing the possibility of reuniting with Kailyn. “I think we both know that it’s just too much.”

While their marriage didn’t last, Javi still doesn’t regret marrying Kailyn.

“I don’t regret marrying her,” Marroquin said. “Maybe we could’ve waited a little bit longer. I kind of feel like all our friends always say, ‘You’re only 19 years old, you guys haven’t seen life yet.’ But we got married and everything was great. Our marriage, it wasn’t always on the rocks. We did have a lot of fun, she was my best friend…So I don’t regret marrying young or marrying her period.”

What are your thoughts about this new Teen Mom 2 clip?

[H/T Twitter: Teen Mom 2]