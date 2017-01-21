Tarek El Moussa Spends Quality Time With Daughter In Midst Of Divorce

Divorce drama aside, Tarek El Moussa is spending some much-needed quality time with his 6-year-old daughter, Taylor.

The HGTV star and friend, Robert Drenk, stepped out with his two daughters for a play date on Thursday and shared a photo to mark the moment.

“Two #dads, three #daughters and a pink jeep!! Hashtag#dadlife!!” he continued. “Me and @robertdrenk have so much #fun with our #girls! It’s nice to find another #amazing #dad to share our fun with!”

Tarek has been hiding from the press lately after speculation of his divorce from Christina came to surface.

Tarek called In Touch “salacious gossip” and “irresponsible” after claiming he displayed “inappropriate, vulgar behavior” towards his wife.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business,” Tarek wrote in the post.

According to ET, Tarek is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Taylor and 1-year-old son Braydon and is also requesting spousal support from Christina.

Lastly, Tarek is asking for his ex-wife to pay for attorney fees and eliminate the possibility of Tarek paying her alimony.

